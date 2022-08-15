Ukraine: Risk of disaster at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant increasing 'each day'

The mayor of the city where Zaporizhzhia plant is located has warned that, the risk of disaster at Europe's largest nuclear plant is "increasing every day". This after Ukraine and Russia exchanged blame for fresh shelling around the facility.
