Ukraine reconstruction conference in UK | Landmark state visit: Indian PM in US

Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: Britain will host the latest Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on June 21 and 22 June. It is an international event focussed on the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, attended by governments, international organisations, and the private sector. Modi left on Tuesday on a state visit to the US billed as a turning point for bilateral relations, with deeper cooperation in defence and high technology in focus.