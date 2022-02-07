Ukraine plays down apocalyptic warnings amidst US' warnings of an 'imminent invasion'

Feb 07, 2022, 04:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Amidst the American warnings of an 'imminent invasion' into Ukraine, interestingly, Ukraine has pushed back against the apocalyptic assessment and played down the fears of Russian invasion. Palki Sharma gets you the ground report.
Read in App