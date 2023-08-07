Ukraine making small gains with Western equipment :Reports | Russia-Ukraine War

A turning point has been reached in the Ukraine conflict. What happens next could determine the nation's future and have an impact on European security. The Ukrainians have spent the majority of the 18 months since Russia's invasion on the defense, preventing Moscow's forces from capturing more land. But this summer, Ukraine launched an offensive in an effort to drive the Russians from territory they had previously taken control of in the east and south of the nation, with the aid of billions of pounds' worth of Western military hardware.