videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Ukraine is legalising medicinal marijuana to treat stress from the war
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 24, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Ukraine is legalising medicinal cannabis to treat psychological trauma and stress-related diseases caused by Russia's war.
trending now
Israel-Palestine War: Iran denies helping Houthis plan attack on Israel
Drone strike hits ‘Israel-affiliated’ ship off India's coast: Maritime agencies
1 dead, several people injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
OPEC nations affirm commitment to group after Angola's exit
New eligibility requirements for visa in UK
recommended videos
US shoots down 4 drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas: Reports
Israel-Palestine War: Iran denies helping Houthis plan attack on Israel
Top Hamas commander killed in Gaza in Israeli airstrike: IDF
Ukraine is legalising medicinal marijuana to treat stress from the war
Israel-affiliated ship attacked in the Indian Ocean
recommended videos
US shoots down 4 drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas: Reports
Israel-Palestine War: Iran denies helping Houthis plan attack on Israel
Top Hamas commander killed in Gaza in Israeli airstrike: IDF
Ukraine is legalising medicinal marijuana to treat stress from the war