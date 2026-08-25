/Ukraine Independence day 2026: europe backs Zelensky

Ukraine marked its 35th Independence Day with a strong show of European support as leaders gathered in Kyiv alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky. The European Union announced a fresh €6.1 billion military aid package, while Britain pledged additional air-defence support and missile-production cooperation. Notably absent were representatives from the Trump administration, highlighting growing differences in approaches toward the Ukraine war. As Kyiv prepares for another challenging winter, European allies reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russia's ongoing invasion.