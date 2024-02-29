Ukraine game over? Ukraine eeds $3Bn per month in 2024, What are its options?

Ukraine needs $3 bln in financial aid per month to survive the war in 2024. This was shared by the Ukrainian Finance Minister. Till now, Ukraine has received more than $73 billion in financial aid from its western partners but now the inflow of funds and weapons has slowed down. What are Ukraine's options? Are European nations in danger as Russia gains ground in Ukraine? Watch WION's Shivan Chanana have an in-depth discussion with Dr. Gilbert Doctorow, international affairs analyst, author, and historian from Brussels.