Ukraine captures 'Boyko Towers' of Crimean Peninsula from Russia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia has dominated the headlines this past week. But the question that few have an answer for is how much ammunition does Pyongyang have that it can spare? And what is Kim Jong Un getting in return? So as Russia has been shoring up its ammunition, Kyiv has continued with its steady push towards the Crimean peninsula. In a pre-dawn missile strike, Kyiv struck the port of Sevastopol damaging a large Russian ship and a submarine? But the question is: how much longer can Ukraine, with its manpower and ammunition push ahead with its counter-offensive? Mohammed Saleh gets you the details.

