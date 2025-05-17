Published: May 17, 2025, 04:40 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 04:40 IST
World May 17, 2025, 04:40 IST
Ukraine Calls On Allies To Keep Pressure On Russia After Talks Yield No Ceasefire
For the first time in three years, Russia and Ukraine have opened low-level talks. The first round, held in Turkey, ended with no apparent signs of progress. Meanwhile, intense fighting continues on the frontlines, with Moscow claiming new territorial gains. As both diplomacy and warfare unfold in parallel, the stakes remain dangerously high.