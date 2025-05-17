LOGIN
May 17, 2025
Ukraine Calls On Allies To Keep Pressure On Russia After Talks Yield No Ceasefire

For the first time in three years, Russia and Ukraine have opened low-level talks. The first round, held in Turkey, ended with no apparent signs of progress. Meanwhile, intense fighting continues on the frontlines, with Moscow claiming new territorial gains. As both diplomacy and warfare unfold in parallel, the stakes remain dangerously high.

