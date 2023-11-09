Ukraine bracing for a second winter of Russian airstrikes

The conflict in Middle East has grabbed the global headlines over the past month or so, somewhat relegating the Russia-Ukraine war to the back pages of newsprint. With the Ukrainian counter-offensive not making much headway and Russia launching a major offensive on the strategic, eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, the Russia-Ukraine war rages on. On the 1st of November, Kyiv said that Russia hit more than a hundred Ukrainian settlements over the past 24 hours, the maximum in a single day this year. Couple of days later, Russia launched the biggest drone attack in weeks. Ukraine is now bracing for a second winter of Russian air strikes on its energy system, which are considerably vulnerable compared to last year.