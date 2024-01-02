videos
Ukraine attacka Russian territory on New Year, Putin vows to scale up attacks against Ukraine
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 02, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Russian president Putin vows to scale up attacks against Ukraine. Russia blames Ukraine for attack in Belgorod. Watch to know more!
