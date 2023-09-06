Ukraine: At least 16 killed in Russian missile attack in Eastern Ukraine's Donetsk

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
A Russian strike in Ukraine has killed more than a dozen people in Eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. Ukrainian President Zelensky has confirmed that a Russian strike on a market has killed at least 16 people and injured several others.

