Ukraine accuses Russia over deportation of orphans
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: Ukrainian prosecutors on Friday charged a Russian politician and two suspected Ukrainian collaborators with war crimes over the alleged deportation of dozens of orphans. Ukraine claims that more than 19,000 children have been illegally transferred to Russia or Russian-held territories. However, Kremlin has repeatedly denied allegations that Russia violated children's rights in Ukraine.