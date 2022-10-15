UK: Who is Jeremy Hunt? UK's new Chancellor of Exchequer

Oct 15, 2022
UK: Jeremy Hunt has now been appointed as Britain's new Chancellor of the Exchequer. He has previously served two important portfolios as the Health Secretary and also the Foreign Secretary. Watch the video to know more about the 55-year-old.
