Published: Jul 04, 2025, 11:00 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 11:00 IST
Videos Jul 04, 2025, 11:00 IST
UK Universities lose ground globally
Top British Universities, including Oxford and Cambridge, have dropped in the latest QS World University rankings, raising concerns among experts about the long-term competitiveness of the UK’s higher education sector. Reports say 54 of 90 UK universities fell in the rankings, with institutions like the University of Edinburgh and the London School of Economics seeing noticeable declines.