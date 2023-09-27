UK to get first legal drug consumption room, plan to provide users hygienic environment

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Scotland is expected to approve, UK's first official consumption room for drugs. The facility plans to tackle the country's illegal drug problem by providing the users a hygienic and safe environment to take the drugs safely as they would be under supervision.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos