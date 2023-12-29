LIVE TV

UK: Three dead as Storm Gerrit batters Britain, 14,000 homes left without power | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Three people died yesterday after their car fell into a river in northern England, local police said, as Storm Gerrit battered much of the UK.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos