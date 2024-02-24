UK: The rise of afternoon clubbing in London

Visiting a nightclub in the middle of a day is New Concept in Britain for those who still have an urge to dance but no longer want to endure a sleepless night. Actress Vicky MccLure and husband Jonny Owen have created a unique nightclub which is open in the day but shuts early. Day fever which takes place every Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. offers a unique daytime partying experience, the event features popular DJs live music and themed parties. Watch to know more!