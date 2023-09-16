UK: Supporting Wagner is now a criminal offence

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Several weeks after the passing of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian paramilitary Wagner group, the UK has formally designated the outfit as a terrorist organization. After the injunction was approved on Friday, supporting or joining Wagner is now prohibited.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos