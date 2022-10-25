UK: Rishi Sunak to address the nation from Downing Street, rocky road ahead for PM designate Sunak

Published: Oct 25, 2022, 04:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak is all said to take the top job. The first Indian-origin premier of the UK has a rocky road ahead as he inherits an economy that was headed for recession even before the recent Liz Truss-trigger-turmoil.
