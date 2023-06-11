UK: Rishi Sunak faces mounting pressure as third Tory MP quits in 24 hours

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
The Conservative MP for Selby and Ainsty, Nigel Adams, has stepped down with immediate effect, the third Tory MP to resign in 24 hours after Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries.