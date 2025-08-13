/UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces increased illegal channel crossings

Published: Aug 13, 2025, 04:20 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 04:20 IST
Since Labour took office last summer, over 50,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats, highlighting ongoing challenges in managing the migrant crisis. Amid rising numbers, a tragic death occurred near Dunkirk as a woman attempted the perilous journey. UK ministers emphasize tackling people-smuggling gangs and have introduced a new UK-France returns deal to deter crossings, but critics warn it may worsen the situation