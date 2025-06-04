Published: Jun 04, 2025, 11:21 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 11:21 IST
UK police reveal data shows shocking trends in child sexual abuse
A new study has shed light on a disturbing trend in child grooming cases in England and Wales. According to police data, Pakistani men make up a disproportionate number of suspects in group-based child sexual exploitation cases. According to figures from 43 police sources, 9.7% of the suspects in group-based child sexual exploitation cases were Pakistani between January 2023 and September 2024.