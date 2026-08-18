LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /UK PM targeted in white house impersonation

UK PM targeted in white house impersonation

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 16:46 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 16:46 IST
UK PM Andy Burnham exchanged messages with a person posing as Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles. The contact was reportedly brief and flagged to authorities after Burnham became suspicious.

Trending Topics

trending videos