World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
UK PM Sunak and US VP Kamala Harris celebrate Diwali
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 09, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Gathering ahead of Diwali at 10 Downing Street the event saw guests from the Hindu community in attendance.
trending now
UK PM Sunak and US VP Kamala Harris celebrate Diwali
Will Hezbollah's anti-ship missiles pose a threat to US Navy amid Israel-Hamas war
Hong Kong's academy for wealthy legacy
Tesla revs up India manufacturing plans
Japan PM Kishida considering holding talks with China's Xi
recommended videos
Coffee badging: Coping technique to get around return-to-office mandates
Lavrov says US continues to buy critical goods from Russia
US Defence Secretary LLoyd Austin arrives in New Delhi
Optus outage causes chaos in Australia before services restored
UK: Suella Braverman accuses police of double standards on rallies
recommended videos
Coffee badging: Coping technique to get around return-to-office mandates
Lavrov says US continues to buy critical goods from Russia
US Defence Secretary LLoyd Austin arrives in New Delhi
Optus outage causes chaos in Australia before services restored