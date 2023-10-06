UK PM Rishi Sunak and Italy PM Giorgia Meloni call for tougher EU action on migration

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
After reaching an agreement with like-minded countries to strengthen cooperation on the matter, the prime leaders of the UK and Italy have banded together to demand more stringent measures on irregular migration throughout Europe. On Thursday in Granada, Spain, 47 European leaders convened for a meeting of the European Political Community, which Rishi Sunak and Giorgia Meloni hosted as side events

