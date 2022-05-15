UK PM Boris Johnson to visit Northern Ireland, likely to deliver a tough message

Published: May 15, 2022, 10:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
UK prime minister Boris Johnson will visit Northern Ireland on Monday and he's likely to deliver a tough message. Can UK afford to pick a fight with EU? For more perspective on this, we're joined by Aleks Eror, Journalist from London.
