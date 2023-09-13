UK Parliament adopts Northern Ireland Troubles ‘legacy’ bill | Latest News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Despite opposition from Ireland and the Council of Europe, the UK parliament voted on Tuesday, September 12, to enact a contentious measure providing protection to participants in the decades-long sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland known as the Troubles.

