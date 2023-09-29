UK: One in six species at the risk of extinction, state of nature report warns

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
The UK's wildlife is continuing to decline according to a new landmark study published today. Already classified as one of the world's most nature-depleted countries, nearly one in six of the more than ten thousand species assessed (16%) are at risk of being lost from Great Britain.

