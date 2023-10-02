UK: NHS officials point extreme disruption

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
As junior doctors and consultants throughout England embark on a three-day coordinated walkout, NHS executives are alerting patients to the possibility of severe disruption at hospitals. NHS England announced that it will "nearly standstill" non-emergency care as a result of the stoppage, which started at 7:00.

