UK minister Gavin Williamson resigns, quits over bullying allegations

Published: Nov 09, 2022, 12:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Gavin Williamson has resigned over bullying allegations. In his letter to the Prime Minister, Williamson said that he has decided to step back from the government so that he can comply fully with the complaints process and clear his name.
Read in App