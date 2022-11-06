UK Minister Gavin Williamson misconduct allegations; PM Rishi Sunak stands by him

Published: Nov 06, 2022, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
UK: A minister in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet has been accused of sending bullying texts. Gavin Williamson sent some offensive text messages to Tory enforcer Wendy Morton. Interestingly, the minister is backed by Prime Minister Sunak.
