UK migratory birds 'in freefall' over climate change

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Climate change has begun to affect our planet and the organisms. UK'S beloved migratory birds are facing a crisis as global warming takes flight. Increasing temperatures, changing vegetation and extreme weather conditions are leading to significant changes of the birds' essential habitats. In many cases these are the reasons for the decline of bird populations.

