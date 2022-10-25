UK: Liz Truss’ statement after final cabinet meeting, Rishi Sunak to take over as PM

Published: Oct 25, 2022, 05:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak is all said to take the top job. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Liz Truss has given her final speech after a cabinet meeting. Truss resigned from the office after 45 days of her taking charge.
