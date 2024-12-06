Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has emerged as a significant challenger, securing second place behind the Conservatives in recent polling results. Party chairman Zia Yusuf expressed confidence that Reform UK is on track to win the next general election. The party has made a notable breakthrough by surpassing Labour in a national opinion poll for the first time, pushing Sir Keir Starmer’s party into third position. This development marks a major shift in the political landscape, reflecting growing support for Reform UK. Watch to know more!