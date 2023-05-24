UK inflation falls to 8.7% in April, food prices still remain high

The latest inflation rates in the UK gives a sense of ease to Britons as it drops to 8.7%in April from 10.1% in March. The inflation rate stand under 10% for the first time since August last year. However the latest figure released by the Office for National Statistics remain way more than the predicted 8.2% rates. Reports say that the drop took place because the energy rates are slowing down from extreme hikes witnessed an year ago.