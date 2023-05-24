UK inflation falls to 8.7% in April, food prices still remain high

The latest inflation rates in the UK gives a sense of ease to Britons as it drops to 8.7%in April from 10.1% in March. The inflation rate stand under 10% for the first time since August last year. However the latest figure released by the Office for National Statistics remain way more than the predicted 8.2% rates. Reports say that the drop took place because the energy rates are slowing down from extreme hikes witnessed an year ago. Watch to know more in this expert interview with Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam.