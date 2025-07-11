Published: Jul 11, 2025, 11:45 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 11:45 IST
UK housing plan sparks nature concerns
The UK's debate over affordable housing is causing an environmental concern: how to meet urgent development needs without undermining ecological stability. A recent plan under review by the UK government would ease biodiversity rules for small-scale housing developers-- that's a move aimed at accelerating construction and addressing a growing housing shortage. But at what cost?