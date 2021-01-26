UK govt accused of mishandling pandemic, death toll nears 100,000

Jan 26, 2021
Relatives of COVID-19 victims have accused government of mishandling the pandemic. Families say that they have been misled by the govt. According to a report, PM Boris Johnson has let govt make several errors while tackling the public health crisis.
