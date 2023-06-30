UK government vows to fight court ruling on deporting refugees to Rwanda

The row over the British govt wanting to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has intensified. Not just the opposition, now a London appeals court described the plan as unlawful. The UK government has vowed to fight the ruling. After the ruling UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak quickly announced plans to appeal the verdict at the supreme court. The UK home secretary Suella Braverman described the ruling as a big disappointment, adding that she and Sunak will do everything possible to stop the illegal migrants coming into the UK on small boats.