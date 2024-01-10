LIVE TV

UK: Experts warn of another Covid wave in the UK by next week

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
The spread of JN.1 subvariant of Covid-19 is causing concern in UK, confirming the presence of the varinat in the UK. Health Secretary has expressed over the alarming rise in the cases.

