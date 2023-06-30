UK environment minister Zac Goldsmith quits, accuses Sunak for 'climate apathy'
Zac Goldsmith, the British government's international environment minister, announced his resignation from office on Friday, calling Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "uninterested" in the environment. The issue, according to Goldsmith, a member of parliament's upper house and former minister of state for overseas territories, the Commonwealth, energy, climate change, and the environment, is that you, our prime minister, are just uninterested in the issue.