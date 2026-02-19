/UK Economy Weakens as Inflation Cools | Rate Cut Likely Next Month?

Britain’s inflation rate has cooled as expected, strengthening the case for a potential interest-rate cut as early as next month. Official data shows price pressures easing, offering relief to households and businesses. However, the broader UK economy remains fragile. Wage growth is slowing, job creation is under strain, and economic momentum appears weak. Analysts say the Bank of England now faces a critical decision: support growth with a rate cut or remain cautious amid lingering risks.