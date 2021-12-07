UK drugs crackdown: Boris Johnson's $398 million plan to tackle drug menace

Dec 07, 2021, 10:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
United Kingdom: Boris Johnson govt has launched a $398 million 10-year plan to tackle the menace of drugs in the country. The initiative will not only target smuggling gangs but will also try to boost the rehabilitation of users.
