UK: Deputy PM Rayner Quits After Tax Scandal

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 23:26 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 23:26 IST
Angela Rayner resigned from the government Friday after admitting underpaying property taxes, compounding a dismal year for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

