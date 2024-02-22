UK: Chaos in British parliament over Gaza ceasefire vote
Dozens of lawmakers stormed out of Britain's Parliament during a vote on a ceasefire in Gaza. The uproar followed a decision by the speaker to ignore precedent and allow a crucial vote. The decision helped the opposition Labour party to avoid a largescale rebellion among its own lawmakers over its position on the Israel Hamas War. Lawmakers from the governing conservatives and the opposition Scottish national party left the debating chamber in protest. Watch to know more!