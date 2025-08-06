UK Bans Zara Ads for Featuring ‘Unhealthily Thin’ Models

Two Zara adverts have been banned in the UK for featuring models who appeared unhealthily thin. The Advertising Standards Authority says the images were styled to highlight gaunt faces and protruding collarbones, calling the ads “socially irresponsible.” Zara says the models were healthy and the edits minimal, but has pulled the images. This comes amid a broader crackdown on harmful body standards in the fashion industry.