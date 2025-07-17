Published: Jul 17, 2025, 22:59 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 22:59 IST
Videos Jul 17, 2025, 22:59 IST
UK Babies Born with DNA from Three People to Prevent Inherited Genetic Diseases
In a groundbreaking medical advancement, babies in the UK are being born using DNA from three individuals—two women and one man—through a technique called mitochondrial donation. Approved under strict regulations, the process helps prevent transmission of severe genetic disorders from mother to child. So far, over 30 such births have occurred, sparking both praise and ethical debate across the globe.