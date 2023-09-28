UK approving Rosebank Oilfield a climate disaster: Activists

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
The UK authorities gave a green signal for Equinor's north sea Rosebank field, which is one of the nation's biggest new oil and gas projects in years. The move is to bolster the nation's energy security and comes a week after the government diluted its net zero targets despite opposition from the environmentalists.

