UK: Anti-government protestors chant 'Rishi go out'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
UK's annual Conservative Party Conference kicked off in Manchester on Sunday The crucial event serves as a platform for Tories to flesh out new policies and party Manifesto. All eyes are now on the Tories again the conference this year is Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first since he became party leader. To know more watch this interview with the Deputy Director of British Influence, Jonathan Lis.

